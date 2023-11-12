PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — There was a line out the door at the Peoria Friendship House for its 4th annual turkey giveaway.

They gave out more than 100 turkeys to eager locals who had been lined up all morning long.

Along with turkeys, they also gave out corn, stuffing, and enough food for a Thanksgiving meal.

Friendship House CEO, Marcellus Sommerville, said it is rewarding to be able to make a big impact on someone’s holiday season.

“When people, you know a month out ask are you guys doing the turkey giveaway and what day so the anticipation from the families who look forward to it, and they count on it,,” said Sommerville.

They’ll hold their Christmas ham giveaway in December.