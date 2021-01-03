Peoria Frisbee Club hosts Ice Bowl Tournament at Laura Bradley Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, disc golf players came together in the community to play in a safe way.

“With us being outside, it’s great because anyone can enjoy it,” said player Garry Patton.

Organizers say a record-breaking number of people played in the Peoria Frisbee Club’s 2021 Ice Bowl Tournament. The club was founded 20 years ago.

On Saturday, organizers staggered start time and spaces out players as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ice Bowl Director Johnnie Harrison says it’s more than just fun. The yearly tournament supports the community too.

“Usually, all the area proceeds go to a local food bank or food pantry,” said Harrison.

So far, the club has raised more than $8,000 for the Midwest Food Bank.

“There’s definitely been an increase in just disc golf in general. So there’s lot’s more players out there,” said Harrison.

One of Central Illinois’ top professional players, Garry Patton, started playing disc golf after an injury ended his skateboarding career. He says disc golf is a great sport for anyone.

“It’s just fun. You can take it super seriously, or you can have a very lax attitude. and either way you can have a good time,” said Patton.

The tournament is also benefitting the City Church in Pekin, with organizers donating canned food items for its City Market Food Pantry.