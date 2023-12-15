PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department put out a garage fire near Virginia and Indiana Avenues on Friday.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Mike Ralston, fire crews responded to the incident at approximately 7:57 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from a detached two-stall garage.

The fire was under control within seven minutes.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire. No injuries related to this fire have been reported at this time.