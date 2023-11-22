PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 3036 W. Antoinette St. on Wednesday afternoon.

A Peoria fire news release states that firefighters reported flames coming from the rear of an attached garage. Smoke had begun to fill a one-story home.

The first engine to arrive worked from the residence to the garage to prevent the flames from spreading. Utilities to the home were secured and isolated while the garage door was opened with a rotary saw.

No occupants were inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Fire Investigators are determining the cause and origin of the fire and it remains under investigation.