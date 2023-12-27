PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Public Works have released New Year’s Day garbage collection scheduling changes.

A Peoria Public Works news release states that GFL, the city solid waste hauler, will not be collecting trash or recycling on Monday, New Year’s Day.

Peorians with a scheduled Monday pick up will have their trash taken on Tuesday, Jan. 2, with services being delayed one day for the remaining week.

Peoria Public Works is also reminding residents trash can be set as early as 3 p.m. the previous day but no later than 6 a.m. on the scheduled pick up day.

Containers should not be in the street or sidewalk.