Peoria gas prices average $3.46 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria gas prices went up slightly in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 3.7 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.32 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.50 per gallon, up 4.1 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.46 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price fell to $3.23 per gallon.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.

As geopolitical tensions and crude oil supplies continue to concern markets, De Haan said small but noticeable increases are likely to persist.

“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases,” De Haan said in a blog post.