Peoria gas prices average $3.58 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices soared in the past week, and gas experts said drivers should look forward to seeing more price jumps in the future.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 12.3 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.44 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 25 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.61 per gallon, up 10.9 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.58 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price soared to $3.31 per gallon.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.

Drivers can only expect to see continued gas price increases as we inch closer to spring, he said.

“With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions,” De Haan said.

He also noted the national average could ultimately be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.

