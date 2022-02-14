PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria continued to steadily rise last week as the nation’s average gas price soared for the seventh week straight.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 5.2 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 19.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.51 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.75 per gallon, a difference of 24 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.66 per gallon, up 5.4 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.60 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.36 per gallon.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.

Oil prices are not the only thing expected to rise. The multi-month transition to summer gasoline is also contributing to gas price increases, with several other factors helping the steady rise continue, De Haan said in a blog post.

“Cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine.” De Haan said.

He noted even if Russia flipped its position on Ukraine, seasonality will push prices higher, meaning drivers can expect to pay more at the pump.