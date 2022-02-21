PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria continued to steadily rise last week as the nation’s average gas price soared for the eighth week straight.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 3.5 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 22.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.56 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 13 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.69 per gallon, up 2.4 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.61 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.42 per gallon.

While many factors are contributing to the rising gas prices, GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the situation in Ukraine is not helping.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” De Haan said in a blog post.

De Haan said the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and global powers could lead to a new deal, bringing Iran’s crude oil supply back to “legitimate markets” and helping ease some supply concerns.

“While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries, and rising demand,” De Haan said.

Ultimately, drivers could see rising prices at the pump in the coming weeks, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine, De Haan said.