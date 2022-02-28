PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria soared last week as the nation’s average gas price rose for the ninth week straight.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 17 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 37.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.61 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 38 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.85 per gallon, up 14.8 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.79 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.49 per gallon.

While many factors are contributing to the rising gas prices, GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has “sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer.”

He said that would lead to less supply as demand grows.

“That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” De Haan said in a blog post.

AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross agreed.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” Gross said in a post.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers,” Gross continued.

Additionally, De Haan said the U.S. is entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gas prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day.

“It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” De Haan said.