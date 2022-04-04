PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As national gas prices fall for the second week in a row, gas prices in Peoria took a slight drop since last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.19 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.79 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.42 per gallon, down 5.5 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.39 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $4 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said oil prices fell last week for several reasons. Notable factors included COVID-19 cases in China surging, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand.

Another reason for the drop in oil prices was President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower,” De Haan said in a blog post.