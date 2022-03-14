PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Central Illinois have stayed high in the past week, following increases at pumps across the nation.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.45 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.99 per gallon, a difference of 54 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.58 per gallon. Champaign’s average price stayed at $4.55 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $4.11 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said average gas prices have slowly started to decline over the last few days, following a massive increase in the national average last week.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” De Haan said in an update.

He said a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table for now, but specified it could be possible in the future, “as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”