Peoria gas prices continue to rise

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to rise in Peoria, and according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, Peoria gas prices rose 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, which is 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.56 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.35 while the most expensive price is $2.75 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said gas prices are slowing down as oil prices are unable to continue trending upward, even as gas demand is showing new signs of improving recovery.

“According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began,” De Haan said. “The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil’s rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.54 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.49 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.31 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose, averaging $2.42 per gallon.