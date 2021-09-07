Peoria gas prices dip, average $3.25 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria fell again last week, putting the average price per gallon at $3.25.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 2.7 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 10 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $2.96 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.55 per gallon, a difference of 59 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.28 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.14 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $3.11 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said while Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led to gas prices rising, the rise was not significant.

“With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on Sept. 15,” De Haan said in a blog post.

He said we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon by Halloween.