PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria have started to fall in the past week, following decreases at pumps across the nation.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.34 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.69 per gallon, a difference of 35 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.50 per gallon. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.45 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $4.08 per gallon.

Last week, GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan predicted national gas prices would top out, and for the first time in 12 weeks, that gas price fell slightly.

“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” De Haan said in a blog post.

With spring break travel underway, De Haan said gas demand has shown no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices.

“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” De Haan said.