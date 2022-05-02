PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria averaged $4.38 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.19 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.69 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.41 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.28 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price jumped to $4.01 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said while gas prices continued to rally as oil prices rose, drivers should also pay attention to what is happening with diesel fuel.

He said the price of diesel has “skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen,” selling for $1 per gallon or more in many areas.

“The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store, or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy,” De Haan said in a blog post.