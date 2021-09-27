Peoria gas prices fall slightly, average $3.30 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following last week’s spike, gas prices fell slightly in Peoria, putting the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 2.5 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.03 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.60 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.26 per gallon, down six cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also fell to $3.12 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3.09 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the national average for gas prices saw a small change from last week, dropping slightly after Hurricane Ida caused damage to oil production.

“Overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” De Haan said in a blog post.

“Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season, which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above-average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”