Peoria gas prices fall slightly, average $3.36 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices saw a slight decrease in Peoria as the nation approaches the end of the summer driving season, putting the average price per gallon at $3.36.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 0.5 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $3.23 while the most expensive price is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.33 per gallon, down 2.7 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.30 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.11 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said in spite of oil’s recent decline, gas prices have risen slightly in recent weeks.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country,” De Haan said.

De Haan also said drivers could see gas prices fall even further as the summer driving season draws to a close.

“With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining,” he continued. “However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet — larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said Monday’s national average is $3.19, the most expensive gas price average of the year. She said states saw as much as a nine-cent jump to a seven-cent decrease.

“We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season,” McGee said. “The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below.”