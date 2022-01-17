Peoria gas prices fall slightly, average $3.43 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria gas prices took a small dip in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon fell just one cent in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.11 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 58 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.41 per gallon, down 2.8 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.40 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.19 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said average gas prices saw a slight boost in the last week as the rising price of crude oil continued to push prices up.

“While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” De Haan said in a blog post.

Additionally, De Haan said as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, oil prices continue to edge higher. He noted some improvement regarding the unrest could lead to oil prices being more subdued.