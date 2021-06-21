Peoria gas prices fall slightly, average price of gas sits at $3.26

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices fell slightly in Peoria as the summer driving season continues, putting the average price per gallon at $3.26.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went up 8.7 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.89 while the most expensive price is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.24 per gallon, down 4.2 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.22 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $2.96 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the rise in gas prices has started to level out as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months.

“There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal,” said De Haan in a blog post.