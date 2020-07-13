Peoria gas prices fall slightly

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A report from GasBuddy shows gas prices in Peoria have dropped 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to the survey, the average gas price in Peoria sits at $2.41 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the city is $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive gas price is $2.99 per gallon, a price difference of 70 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said gasoline demand is still struggling as a result of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

“It hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” De Haan said.

“While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it’s still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer. For now, I continue to expect gas prices to move sideways- that is- the lack of a clear national trend, for now, some will rise, some will fall, as we remain in a COVID-19 holding pattern.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.33 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.36 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.16 per gallon.

The national average gas price rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19 per gallon today.

