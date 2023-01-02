PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria remains unchanged from last week at $3.24 a gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s price report of 148 gas stations in Peoria, prices are about 43.1 cents per gallon cheaper than a month ago, and about 12.6 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas currently available in Peoria yesterday was $2.91 a gallon, and the most expensive was $3.49 a gallon.

The national average has risen by about 12.3 cents a gallon and is averaging $3.17 Monday.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three-year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”



More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.