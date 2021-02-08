Peoria gas prices rise as oil demand pushes higher

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the national trend, gas prices are still rising in Peoria.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, Peoria gas prices rose 9.3 cents per gallon in the past week, which is 20.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.64 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.42 while the most expensive price is $2.79 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but the most significant cause of skyrocketing prices has to do with how the world is handling the coronavirus pandemic. De Haan said with the COVID-19 pandemic improving, global oil demand is being pushed higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher.

“Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless,” De Haan said. “The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.60 per gallon, up 6.5 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $2.54 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.35 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose, averaging $2.45 per gallon.