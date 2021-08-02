Peoria gas prices rise, average $3.37 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices rose slightly in Peoria as the summer driving season continues, putting the average price per gallon at $3.37.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went up 5.2 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 8.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $3.25 while the most expensive price is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 34 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.36 per gallon, up 6.2 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.35 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $3.09 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said as we enter the peak of summer driving season, gas demand saw another record high last week, shattering last week’s landmark.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” De Haan said in a blog post.

For the next week or two, De Haan said we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but that may change as the school year begins.

“Once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day,” De Haan said.

AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said drivers are paying 15 cents more on average to fill up since the beginning of May.

“August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future,” McGee said.