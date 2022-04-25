PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria averaged $4.38 per gallon Monday, marking the end of a month-long decline in prices.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 11.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.25 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 34 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.41 per gallon, up 0.3 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $4.33 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price jumped to $3.90 per gallon.

Last week, GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the decline in the national average price of gasoline would be short-lived, and he was right.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen,” De Haan said in a blog post. “Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices.”

De Haan said while the price rise has varied across the nation, we are not out of the woods yet. With the French election finished, he said the European Union could look at harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens.

That’s not all; De Haan said U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, which puts more pressure on prices as the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve continues to drain, and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing.

As it stands now, De Haan said the global imbalance between supply and demand that led to higher prices continues.