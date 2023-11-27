PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in the Peoria Area dropped approximately 10 cents last week.

According to GasBuddy’s Survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas in Peoria on Monday is $3.31 a gallon. This is about 19 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and about 51 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Last week, the most expensive gas price in Peoria was about $3.99 a gallon, and the cheapest recorded gas price in Peoria was about $2.97 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Illinois is about $3.36 a gallon and the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.21 a gallon.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.