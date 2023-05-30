PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria saw a drop of 1.8 cents per gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.59 per gallon. This is about 21 cents cheaper than a month ago, and $1.20 cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas in Peoria Sunday was $3.15 and the most expensive was $4.00.

The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.92 and the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.55.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.