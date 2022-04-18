PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As national gas prices fall for the fourth week in a row, gas prices in Peoria followed suit, averaging $4.36 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 17.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.15 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.35 per gallon, up 0.9 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.26 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3.89 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the national average price of gasoline declined every week in April. Given Russia’s war in Ukraine, De Haan said the decline in prices was unexpected ahead of the summer driving season.

However, De Haan said the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues.

“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride,” De Haan said in a blog post.