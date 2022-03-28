PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria have steadily fallen since last week, averaging $4.47 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 61 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.09 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.48 per gallon down two cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.41 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $4.08 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the decline in average gas prices has slowed down due to oil prices staying above $100.

“For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” De Haan said in a blog post.

“While the national average should start to stabilize, for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists,” he continued.