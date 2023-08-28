PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in Peoria has dropped about seven cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy’s survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas has dropped to about $3.93 a gallon. The cheapest gas available in the city was $3.66 a gallon, and the most expensive was $4.19 a gallon.

This is about 20.6 cents a gallon more expensive than a month ago and about 4.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The average price of gas in Illinois is $4.06 a gallon, and the average price of gas across the U.S. is about $3.78.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.