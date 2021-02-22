Peoria gas rises 7.5 cents per gallon, average gallon $2.77

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria continues to rise.

Just in the past week, Peoria’s gas prices have risen 7.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.77 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy’s daily survey of 148 Peoria gas stations, gas prices in the area are 23 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $2.63/g, up 24.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.38/g.

Champaign- $2.71/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.63/g.

Illinois- $2.74/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g.

GasBuddy’s analysis said last week’s extreme cold is the blame for soaring gas prices. Freezing temperatures shut down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity.

GasBuddy predicts gas prices will start to move back down in the next couple of weeks, but it will not be for long. GasBuddy said refineries will soon transition to summer gasoline– this will make gas prices jump again.