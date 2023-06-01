PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents may see vehicles gathering information about city streets Thursday.

According to a city update, Roadway Asset Services (RAS) LLC vehicles will inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the city of Peoria.

During the day, the RAS vehicles will use its digital camera to collect the highest quality imagery and data, which will be used by public works to assess pavement conditions.

The data will be used to update Peoria’s pavement management program.

Anyone with questions can reach out to public works at (309) 494-8800 or email them at publicworks@peoriagov.org.