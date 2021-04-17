Peoria German American Society brings seasonal markets back to the area

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lidenhof of Peoria and the German American Society welcomed the spring season with their first Fruhlingsmarkt or spring market on Saturday.

The festival took place in Dunlap at Hickory Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 17, offering traditional German cuisine, beers, and vendors selling hand-crafted items made locally and in Germany.

Organizer Jeff Pulfar said these kind of markets pop up in Germany thousands of times a year, and have done so since the Middle Ages.

“They go back centuries,” Pulfar said. “It’s a main way for people to trade commerce and goods, like a big farmer’s market every weekend, people gathered together and sold goods.”

He said they want to bring the tradition back here, providing a celebration of German-American heritage, as well as family-friendly fun for the community.

“Come out, wear your Medieval clothes in a Game of Thrones style, witches outfits,” Pulfar said. “Come out and have a beer and food with us.”

He said they will host another market in the fall at the park. The next event will be Mayfest at the Lindenhof on May 2, 2021.