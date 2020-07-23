Peoria German American Society to host Brats, Bier and Polka event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria German American Society (PGAS) will be hosting a Brats, Beer and Polka picnic Aug. 2 at Hickory Grove Park.
The picnic will start at noon and go til 8 p.m. and admission and parking will be free.
The Event will be based on a traditional German picnic, with food including pork schnitzel, bratwurst, hot dogs, German Potato Salad, sauerkraut, and Bavarian Pretzels.
Food will be served until 7 p.m. or until food runs out. No outside food will be allowed at the event.
Entertainment with start at 1 p.m. and will include an accordion performance by Eddie Korosa.
Only service animals will be allowed at the event, and social distancing will be required due to COVID-19.
More information can be found on their website.
