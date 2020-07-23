Peoria German American Society to host Brats, Bier and Polka event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria German American Society (PGAS) will be hosting a Brats, Beer and Polka picnic Aug. 2 at Hickory Grove Park.

The picnic will start at noon and go til 8 p.m. and admission and parking will be free.

The Event will be based on a traditional German picnic, with food including pork schnitzel, bratwurst, hot dogs, German Potato Salad, sauerkraut, and Bavarian Pretzels.

Food will be served until 7 p.m. or until food runs out. No outside food will be allowed at the event.

Entertainment with start at 1 p.m. and will include an accordion performance by Eddie Korosa.

Only service animals will be allowed at the event, and social distancing will be required due to COVID-19.

More information can be found on their website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News