Peoria gives out more than $950,000 in grants to struggling small businesses hit by the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Over the past year, many small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

In the process of trying to survive during the pandemic, some businesses have crumbled others hung on by a thread.

In November, the city of Peoria started a grant program acting as a lifeline to small businesses in need. The Business Recovery Grant Program offered local businesses impacted by COVID-19 up to $15,000 in grant money and hotel businesses up to $25,000.

So far, the city has awarded more than $950,000, out of $1.2 million, to 50 local businesses and 7 hotels. City leaders said the program was made possible through funds received from the local CARES Act.

Iris Leverett, owner of Seven Strands Hair Salon in Peoria, is one of the recipients and said the grant came at just the right time.

“Before we received the grant, everything was really unpredictable,” Leverett said. “We would make plans to solidify days and hours for our team to work but due to the pandemic that slowed down a lot of the production. Due to people having mixed feelings about coming into the salon, I noticed a lot of our finances went down.”

Leverett said a shortage in hours, slow foot-traffic, and out-of-pocket expenses to pay for personal protective equipment was a huge blow for finances.

“Let’s just say that my bank account was not that happy,” Leverett said. “I thank God for my bank as well, because they worked with me.”

Angel Caballero, owner of SimplyFit 4U in Peoria, said it was a similar story trying to survive during the state’s shutdown last year. He said he had to try to convince people to still come to his business.

“Renting and it’s very hard because when we went out, everybody was shut down and my business we had to invite to people to come to the place,” Caballero said. “Everybody was panicked with what was going on with COVID-19.”

These are reasons Cesar Suarez, the Senior Development Specialist for the city of Peoria, said the business recovery grant program was essential. He said it was meant to reimburse those hit by the pandemic in areas such as sustainability, capacity building, and transformation.

“We’re very excited about the response we received and how we’re looking forward to supporting those we weren’t able to support in the past,” Suarez said.

He said businesses had to meet certain qualifications to be eligible:

It has to be a Peoria business

Businesses have to have expenditures from March 1-Dec 30

Businesses have to demonstrate a loss in revenue

Business owners have to show they’ve been compliant with all of the regulations in the state of Illinois

Suarez said the deadline has passed for future businesses to apply, but both Caballero and Leverett said they rejoice in the support they’ve already been given.

“The grant helped us to continue to pay the rent and to do what we need to do with everyday activities. It was a blessing from the city for us,” Caballero said.

“It greatly helped us with our payroll, helped with some rent and out-of-pocket PPE expenses,” Leverett said. “I am grateful to God first that he allowed us to be one of the small businesses that the city of Peoria was able to help to sustain our business,” Leverett said.

Suarez said more than 40% of the recipients were minority businesses.

“We knew we had to go the extra mile, so we ended up making personal phone calls, personal visits, knocking on doors and dropping off application forms to these businesses,” Suarez said.

He said the city will try to disperse the remaining funds to businesses that applied for the grant and didn’t receive funds the first go round as well as a possibly second round of funding for those who were selected.