PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria plow drivers will be battling blowing and drifting snow on Saturday, according to a City of Peoria news release.

Drivers spent Friday night tending to residential streets before transitioning to arterial streets Saturday morning.

Peoria residential streets will be plowed again later Saturday afternoon.

“Blowing and drifting snow along with plowing and treating the roads will be our focus today,” Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon said.

He advised, “Continue to pay attention as you travel the City’s streets as road conditions will change throughout the day and evening.”

Some roads remain slick and partially snow-covered as minor snow is expected Saturday. Crews will continue to treat roads around the clock until further notice.

On Saturday night, winds can reach speeds of 35 mph with wind chill temperature as low as -35 degrees.