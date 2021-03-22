Peoria group hopes to preserve Peoria Stadium, raise money for millions in repairs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Renovations could be on the way for the historic Peoria Stadium known for hosting football, baseball, and even horseracing for over a century.

Some neighbors have said that the long-standing venue along War Memorial Drive is in need of repairs.

“I think it’s a little neglected, maybe not intentionally, but it’s a little neglected,” said neighbor Steve Glancy.

A group of Peorians, forming the Save our Stadium organization, want to revitalize the space.

“Historical value is huge in itself. There’s a 125-year history here,” said Dan Adler, the building improvements committee chair.

Adler says upgrades are going to take time.

“It’s definitely a prioritization exercise,” said Adler.

Some repairs on the list include the visitor’s bleachers, the scoreboard, and a new turf field.

“One of the big projects that we talked about has been replacing the current natural field with artificial turf. And that’s probably a million-dollar project,” said Adler.

But the tab adds up, even with a $5 million grant from the state.

“My assessment is we’re probably talking about an $8 to $10 million investment over several years,” said Adler.

Still, some neighbors say they’d like to see a bright future for the stadium.

“It’s essential to preserve this space. It’s somewhere around 80 acres or so of public land and it’s essential to be continued to be in use for the kids and for the public in general,” said Glancy.

Glancy hopes that Peoria Stadium’s life gets extended.

“Save the stadium for what it’s been used for 100 years or so, which is the public good and for the recreation of the people of Peoria,” said Glancy.

To do help raise money toward funds, Adler says they’re hoping to host events and rent out the space too.

The first event here at Peoria Stadium is on April 10. The Save our Stadium organization is hosting a 5K race.

Leaders are also giving an update on plans to the Peoria School Board on Monday night.