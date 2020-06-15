Peoria group pledges to help clean up the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in Peoria took it upon themselves to make sure the city is clean after the recent unrest.

The group, Peoria Clean-up is made up of dozens of volunteers and their mission, like their name, is to clean-up the community.

The group gathered Sunday to clean up Peoria’s southside picking up trash near Harrison Homes and primary school.

The group created about a week ago is tackling places that have been damaged from the recent looting and violent events.

“I think this event here should wake the community up, we care. I think a lot of people are on that nobody cares, no, there are tons and tons of people that care,” said Co-Organizer Patrice Foster.

Group leaders say over 100 people came out with trash bags to help restore the community.

“Last night I was thinking of scenarios where people didn’t show up, what if we got all this food and not a lot of people came,” said Co-Organizer Aaron Chess. “Just coming here today, one by one seeing people come up it just makes me feel more passionate, it made me feel more good about people of Peoria and especially the love that the southside is getting.”

Volunteers like Esther Joyking say everybody showing up on Sunday proves people care about each other and their community.

“I believe the solutions can be community sourced and this is an example of a community coming together to create solutions,” said volunteer Esther Joyking.

Foster says their plan is to clean all of the places in the city that have been damaged.

“We’re gonna do the north-end and the east bluff valley, actually there we’re gonna go in the hills where people are dumping tires. It’s just time to clean up our community. We can talk about it, we can make Facebook posts, but it’s time to get active,” said Foster.

The clean-up ended in a community cookout to say thank you for everything they did.