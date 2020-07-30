Peoria Grown brings fresh fruit to community centers

Limes are on display during the opening day of the “Fruit Logistica” trade fair in Berlin on February 8, 2017. The fair on the fresh food produce business and the latest innovations, products and services in the international supply chain is running until February 10, 2017. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown wants to give young people easy access to healthy snacks in the form of fresh fruit for free.

They are placing fruit stands at various non-profit agencies where the youth are participating in summer and after-school programs. To do this, Peoria Grown is collaborating with Big Picture Initiative and local artists who volunteered their time and efforts to create eye-catching fruit stands.

The stands will be loaded with shelf-stable fruit, including fresh apples, oranges, and bananas. Those stands will be restocked as needed.

Peoria Grown founder Julie Eliathamby said volunteers have packed and delivered 8,436 fruit bags and 629 bags of produce since March 17. She said the stands will provide young people in summer programs a healthier snacking option.

“The fruit stands provide easy access to healthy food for everyone participating in these programs,” Eliathamby said.

“Our goal is to increase consumption and change behavior toward fresh produce. We particularly want to encourage young people to grab a piece of fruit for their snack, instead of reaching for a bag of potato chips or a sweet drink.”

Peoria Grown’s first stand, created by local artist Megan Couri, was set up at Proctor Recreation Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The other fruit stands will be installed at local agencies over the next month.

