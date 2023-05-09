PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Market 309 needs more volunteer help for its Thursday and Sunday sessions, mainly with unloading and setting up produce. The marketplace is under Peoria Grown, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to address food insecurity in Peoria by providing quality food at affordable prices.

The organization’s founder, Julie Eliathamby, said that volunteers are critical to making sure the market runs smoothly.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Peoria Grown, without our volunteers we couldn’t do any of our work, because Peoria Grown is entirely run by volunteers, so it’s crucial that we have the help, especially on the market side, because we are heavily reliant on volunteers to run the market,” Eliathamby said.

She also said that the work the organization does makes a difference for those in need of the food they provide.

“We are one of those few programs that when you participate with us you can actually see the impact, you actually talk to the families who are coming to the market and purchasing from us, to see what we’re doing in helping them, address some of the biggest barriers in those homes, to get access to healthy food,” Eliathamby said.

Those interested in signing up can visit their website or click this link.