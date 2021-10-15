Peoria Grown opens Market 309 location on Bradley’s campus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Grown’s Market 309 has expanded to a local college.

Friday afternoon, a new location opened on Bradley’s campus at the Olin Quad.

Leaders with Peoria Grown said their mission is to provide affordable and healthy food to the community.

Market 309 will allow Bradley students to purchase fresh vegetables and fruit for a fraction of store cost. All items on Friday were priced at just $1 or $2.

A board member and strategic marketing office with Peoria Grown, Abby Green, said price is one of several reasons some colleges students face food insecurity.

“Some students aren’t familiar with how to prepare foods, or they’re living in dormitories and don’t have access to kitchens,” she said. “We think it’s important to get students access to healthy, fresh foods because it’s going to help them in the classroom and their activities.”

Green said Market 309 will continue to open each Friday on Bradley’s campus.