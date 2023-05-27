PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit partnered with the Peoria Riverfront Museum to help bring kids some healthy foods.

Peoria Grown was established in 2018 to deal with food insecurity in Peoria. Saturday at the riverfront, locals had the opportunity to try some delicious fruits from all over the world.

Along with healthy eating, they highlighted the importance of staying active with Zumba and yoga classes.

Peoria Grown Executive Director said she wants kids to know it is possible to be healthy and have fun.

“We’re trying to combine everything to tell kids you can be healthy and food can be fun, and you can do fun things for exercise,” said executive director Julia Eliathamby.

Peoria Grown will be at the Riverfront Museum every fourth Saturday of the summer months.