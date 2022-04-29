PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women in the city proposing a trade to help make Peoria a safer community and avoid more heartache in the process.

Women taking a stand against violence stood in solidary with Peoria Police Friday.

Many told stories of how their loved ones, particularly children, were gunned down and they’re left with the devastating and lasting impact of the seemingly-never ending crime.

“We can’t hear our kids voice again, we can’t smell our kids, we can’t hear their laughs, we can’t hear their cries,” Tomeka Love, who lost her son Kanye Stowers, 17, to gun violence in mid-April, said. “We can’t see their grandkids, our grandkids. It’s to that point where something has to be done.”

“We’re tired of not getting answers, we’re tired of not getting the people who have killed our kids justice,” Love said.

The women, tired hurt and determined gathered side by side with the police’s assistance at the city’s Jon Buckley Memorial Garden to announce a proposition for change.

“We want to get the guns off the street. They kill,” Yolanda Wallace, who lost her son Jon Buckley to gun violence in 2006, said. “We’re hosting the gun buyback May 7th.”

The premise is simple — turn in metal for money.

Wallace said on Mother’s day weekend, people in the area are encouraged to go to one of four different drop-off sites and turn in their working, unloaded firearms in exchange for a $100 gift card. she said no I.D.s were needed and no questions asked.

“We don’t ask any questions, we just want your guns,” Wallace said. “We want our kids to grow up.”

So far, Peoria has had 7 homicides in the first four months of 2022 with four of those homicides being shootings. But mothers like Stacey Johnson King said they’re hoping the buyback will lead to closures from previous killings.

“The reason that I’m supporting is because maybe one of the guns that are on the street will help solve my son’s murder,” Johnson King said.

The women and police also said this event is just one tool to try to curb the violence and reduce crime in the community.

“This is my first time ever going through anything like this,” Love said. “We’re all going to stand together, we’re going to stick together until something is done. Period.”

The four drop-off sites will be Peoria Nazarene Church at 5504 N. University St, the Peoria Carver Center at 710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave, Higher Dimensions Church at 2610 W. Nebraska Ave, and King & I Restaurant at 1917 N. Wisconsin Ave.



