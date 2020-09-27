Peoria gunshot victim in hospital with life-threatening injury

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday night with a life-threatening injury after being shot in Peoria, according to Peoria police.
Police said at around 11:17 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1500 block of South Faraday because ShotSpotter alerted 4 rounds were fired. When they arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening inujuries, accroding to police.
Police said his condition is unknown at this time.
There is no suspect information and the incident is under investigation.
