Peoria Gym helps people stick to fitness goals and donate blood at annual open house

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Clubs at River City helped the community accomplish their new year fitness goals while extending lives at their annual open house and blood drive event, Saturday, Jan. 8.

During the all-day event, people were able to tour the gym and enter to win a free membership, and also have the chance to donate blood at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s donation truck.

The Clubs, a three-generation, family-owned gym, is turning 50 years old this year. Manager Erin O’Connell said they’re dedicated to providing diverse amenities for adults and children, including over 60 classes, personal trainers, sports courts, and two indoor pools.

O’Connell said they encourage people working on fitness resolutions to be realistic with their goals and to work on forming habits gradually.

“Choose some stuff that might be fun to you, whether it’s tennis, Zumba, or Sh’bam, or swimming,” O’Connell said. “Pick something that’s fun to you because you’re more likely to stick with it.

O’Connell said there is something for people of all ages.

To learn more about The Clubs at River City, visit their website.