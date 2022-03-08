PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Last December made it seem like winter was off to a late start, but the season set new records.

Ed Shimon, the National Weather Service’s Lincoln Warning Coordination Meteorologist, said February was the fourth-snowiest on record for Peoria.

With two snowstorms during the shortest month of the year, each broke daily snowfall records with totals reaching more than 6″.

The last two winters happened during a La Niña, or change in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. This can impact weather patterns locally, bringing a colder and snowier second half.

“La Niña effects are more noticeable during the winter months in the lower 48 states. So that La Niña being really close to a moderate La Niña, more than likely had an impact on our jet stream flows and the resulting weather that occurred this winter,” said Shimon.

Snowfall could come as late as April this year, he said, despite the temperatures slowly rising.