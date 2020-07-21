Peoria Health Department approves mission statement recognizing racism as a public health crisis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Health department voted to approve a mission statement that would recognize racism as a public health crisis Monday.

The mission statement was previously reviewed by Peoria Health Departments Strategic Planning Committee on July 2.

The position statement recognizes the negative impact racism has on the health of some residents in Peoria County. It also recommends taking action to support health equity and making healthcare more affordable for everyone.

During the meeting, Strategic Planning Committee Chair Joyce Harant said the approval will lay the foundation for future policy change.

“The Position statement is really setting the groundwork, it is setting the foundation for us to develop our strategies, and then move forward,” Harant said.

The full statement will be made available on the Peoria Health departments website.

