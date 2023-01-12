PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County health department is calling all upon the help of local artists.

The health department’s current building located on N. Sheridan road will be demolished and remodeled.

Officials thought they’d put on an art contest and open it to the public for a stronger sense of community.

The department’s communication director Gretchen Pearsall said many in the office have a fond connection to the original building.

“Staff really had a connection to the building itself, as did many community members. And we just wanted to commemorate that somehow in the new health and human services campus, that’ll be coming in a year or so,” said Pearsall.

Art submissions will be taken until Jan 29. at Big Pictures Peoria’s website