PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Current influenza levels in the Peoria area are high, according to Peoria City/County Health Department Facebook.

A more in-depth report shows that OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Carle Health Methodist, Carle Health Proctor, and Carle Health Pekin have reported 233 positive influenza tests in the past week.

In addition, 11 cases required in the past 30 days required ICU hospitalizations. Seven influenza outbreaks were reported this week.

Compared to other states, Illinois is above the surrounding region. The proportion of outpatient visits within Illinois for influenza-like illness (ILI) was 2.94% compared to the average baseline of 2.3%.