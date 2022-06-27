PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 vaccine has now been authorized for children under five-years-old but when is it available for your child in Peoria?

Peoria County Health Department Administrator, Monica Hendrickson, said they do have the vaccines for kids, but they’re encouraging parents to contact their child’s pediatrician.

Hendrickson said kids six months to five years old can get the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Kids six months to four years old can get the three-dose Pfizer vaccine.

“So if your child is four and a half, you’ll be getting the Moderna,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson also added,” Because of this age range and with routine vaccinations and other just health questions, we are really promoting that you visit your providers’ office. ‘Cause again, we understand that families are going to have questions and concerns, and a provider one on one conversation is going to be wonderful.”

Common side effects are soreness and irritability.